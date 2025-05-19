Bronx shooting kills 1 innocent bystander, wounds another

The fatal shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Sunday in the Fordham section of the Bronx.

FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- Gunfire killed one innocent bystander and wounded another in the Bronx on Sunday evening, police said.

According to investigators, bullets hit both victims shortly before 7:00 p.m. in the vicinity of East 188th Street and Marion Avenue in Fordham.

Police confirm 57-year-old Kevin Jennings was shot and killed by one of those stray bullets.

The other victim is a 34-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg. She was listed in stable condition in the hospital.

The NYPD is investigating, and no arrests have been made.

Concern has been growing about the escalating gun violence in the Bronx after several people, all innocent victims, have been caught in crossfire.

