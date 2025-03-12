Man shot outside Chicago's O'Hare Airport following altercation

At least one person was shot outside the terminal at Chicago's O'Hare Airport.

CHICAGO -- A man was wounded in a shooting after several people got into a fight outside a terminal at O'Hare Airport Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 12:54 a.m. on the street outside Terminal 2.

Police said several people got into a fight and at some point, someone pulled out a gun and a 25-year-old man was wounded twice in the lower body.

He was transported to Lutheran General Hospital where he was reported in stable condition, police said.

One traveler said she was asleep at the time when a bullet pierced a nearby window.

"I have no clue how I did not hear this and when I woke up I saw all the cops," traveler Raquel Barajas said. "I was terrified, so I honestly, these ear plugs saved my life. Getting up would have made me more scared and put me in a worse scenario, so I'm just really grateful to be alive right now."

No one else was injured. Police are interviewing a second person and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Access to the lower level transportation and baggage area is blocked as police investigate.