Shoppers brace for even higher prices under new Trump tariffs

QUEENS (WABC) -- Shoppers, some of whom voted for President Donald Trump after he promised to bring prices down, are frustrated that these tariffs could hit them in the wallet.

Wall Street was supposed to rally and everyday costs were supposed to come down. It has been 3 weeks, is everything headed in the wrong direction?

"If you think prices are high now, wait until no food comes across that border for 7 days," another shopper said.

Shoppers complain prices are up over the last 3 weeks and cannot fathom that tariff talks have them bracing for even higher prices.

"I'm worried about the prices, the prices went up so much so far, blamed things on the previous guys, and now it's exploding. This is terrible," a shopper said.

Eyewitness News checked a C-Town, a Trader Joe's, and a Stop & Shop all in Queens for things like blueberries, grapes, limes, avocados, bananas, and strawberries. Overall, the prices at C-town seemed lower.

Bananas were less at Trader Joe's. Bulk deals were better at Stop & Shop.

People are also watching tequila prices.

"I don't know what Trump is gonna do. He's been messing everything up for everybody," a shopper said.

People hope there may be somehow, some method to this madness.

"I still have faith," a shopper said.

