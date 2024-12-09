This adorable dog does NOT like his Christmas sweater, but tries his best to strike a pose

This dog wasn't the biggest fan of his new Christmas sweater, but he still struck his best pose so Mom could get a picture! Dressing up pets can sometimes be one of the most hilarious parts of the holidays, and this dog, Bear, definitely gave his family a big laugh.

In the video, Bear is clearly trying his best to pose in his new Christmas outfit. He flashes his very best smile for a picture in front of the tree, before burying his head down. What a good sport!

