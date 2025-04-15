'Sinners' cast and creator talk historical-fiction vampire film from the mind behind 'Black Panther'

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- "Sinners," a vampire historical-fiction-horror movie from "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler, hits theaters this week, bringing audiences something unique from anything they have seen before.

Reuniting with Coogler for their fifth collaboration, Michael B. Jordan stars in a dual role, playing twin brothers Smoke and Stack.

"Sinners" follows the twins as they return to their Mississippi home in search of a fresh start, only to find something dark and supernatural looming over town.

"The fact that I got a chance to develop two characters and two relationships...that was the first time I had an opportunity to play a character that had so much range and depth," said Jordan.

Music plays a key role in "Sinners," with composer Ludwig Göransson even getting a producer credit. In fact, Miles Caton, who plays Sammie Moore, first learned about the project through musician H.E.R., with whom he was touring at the time.

Caton said that when he landed the role, H.E.R. was "like, 'I knew you could do it, I'm so proud of you," calling the whole thing "a crazy moment."

Over the course of filming, the cast got incredibly close - a sentiment Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Mary, felt was particularly strong on her final day shooting.

"The day I wrapped, I had never felt more love and support from my cast and crew," Steinfeld said. "I cried my eyes out. I loved it though."

While "Sinners" truly is unlike anything to come before it, there are certainly inspirations and similarities to other films. Coogler shared that he would love to see a crossover between the vampires from "Sinners" and the vampires from "The Lost Boys."

Meanwhile, Jayme Lawson, who plays Pearline, immediately answered "Scooby Doo," saying she would love to see what would happen in a situation putting the two very different perspectives on horror and mystery together.

"Sinners" hits theaters on Friday, April 18.