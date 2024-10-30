Sisters, one with cancer, create café to educate kids about health, provide a place to play

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As breast cancer awareness month nears its end, there's the story of a mom who refuses to give up.

Margaret Elenis and her sister, Nina, both former educators, are now on a mission to teach children about healthier lifestyles.

They've created two locations where kids can play, get healthy food, and learn a lot.

You can learn more about Oh My Goodness Kids HERE.

