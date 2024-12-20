Small plane lands on New York State Thruway in Albany after reporting engine issue: FAA

ALBANY, New York (WABC) -- A small plane landed on a highway in Upstate New York on Friday afternoon after reporting an engine issue, according to the FAA.

The twin-engine Beechcraft landed on the northbound side of the New York State Thruway (I-87) between exits 22 and 23 in Albany.

The FAA says the plane landed there after the pilot reported an engine issue.

Three people were on board the plane. Minor injuries were reported, according to FAA officials.

Emergency responders are on the scene.

Two lanes on the northbound side of I-87 are currently closed, according to New York State Police.

Drivers are being asked to proceed through the area with caution.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

