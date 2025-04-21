Cardinal Timothy Dolan holds Easter Monday mass on the heels of the death of Pope Francis

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- A somber Easter Monday for Catholics around the world as news of the death of Pope Francis spreads.

In New York City, Cardinal Timothy Dolan held mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown.

Dolan began his homily with a moment to remember the late pope.

Following the death of the pontiff, Dolan revealed that he received a text from The College of Cardinals -- a group tasked with advising the pope as well as electing a new one.

"I was honored to participate in the conclave that elected Pope Francis in 2013, and to have welcomed him here to New York in 2015," he said in a statement. "He touched us all with his simplicity, with his heart of a humble servant. Trusting in the tender and infinite mercy of Jesus, we pray that he is, even now, enjoying his eternal reward in heaven."

During his ode to Francis, Dolan spoke of the remarkable timing of his passing. "The last time we saw him, Easter Sunday... the last words of blessed Easter as he gave us his blessing. You couldn't choreograph it better, the way he lived and the way he died. A great teacher," he said.

Dolan also spoke on Francis being an "everyman leader," particularly following the events of October 7 in Israel.

"I remember when i was in Rome on October 7 after the vicious attack on the people of Israel. When he called me, when we were there together, he called me up and he said, How is the Jewish community," he noted.

Francis also opposed the Trump administration's mass deportation plan, noting that removing people because of their legal status would deprive them of their human dignity.

Dolan, who was set to leave for Rome on Tuesday for Jubilee 2025, will be part of the order voting to elect the next pope.