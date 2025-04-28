24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Songwriter Diane Warren to be honored by New York Pops

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, April 28, 2025 10:11AM
Legendary songwriter Diane Warren to be honored at gala
Diane Warren will be honored by the New York Pops on Monday night.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A music legend will get a special honor in New York City on Monday night.

The New York Pops will honor songwriter Diane Warren at their 42nd birthday gala at Carnegie Hall.

Warren is known for a long list of hits, including Cher's "If I Could Turn Back Time," Celine Dion's "Because You Loved Me," and "How Do I Live?" by LeAnn Rimes.

The gala raises money for the orchestra and its education programs.

