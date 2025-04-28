Songwriter Diane Warren to be honored by New York Pops

Diane Warren will be honored by the New York Pops on Monday night.

Diane Warren will be honored by the New York Pops on Monday night.

Diane Warren will be honored by the New York Pops on Monday night.

Diane Warren will be honored by the New York Pops on Monday night.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A music legend will get a special honor in New York City on Monday night.

The New York Pops will honor songwriter Diane Warren at their 42nd birthday gala at Carnegie Hall.

Warren is known for a long list of hits, including Cher's "If I Could Turn Back Time," Celine Dion's "Because You Loved Me," and "How Do I Live?" by LeAnn Rimes.

The gala raises money for the orchestra and its education programs.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.