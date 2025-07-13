Sources: Columbia University close to deal for Trump to restore funding

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Columbia University may be close to a deal with the Trump Administration to restore its Federal funding.

Sources say the deal would help the school regain access to more than $400 million in Federal funding.

The Trump Administration pulled that money over anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian protests on campus.

Meanwhile, Columbia is expected to pay a multi-million dollar settlement to victims of Civil Rights violations and implement changes to its diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

The agreement would also include improving campus security for Jewish students and boosting transparency about hiring and admissions.

