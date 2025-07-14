Sources: Jets WR Garrett Wilson lands 4-year, $130M extension

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, whose future with the team appeared murky at the end of last season, has reached agreement on a four-year, $130 million contract extension that makes him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

The deal includes $90 million guaranteed, the fourth most in a wide receiver's contract, the sources told Schefter. It marks the first time in NFL history that a receiver has received an average over $31 million after playing only three seasons. The $32.5 million average in his new deal is fifth highest among NFL wide receivers.

Wilson took to social media Tuesday morning to address the deal, saying he and the Jets have "mutual" faith in each other.

Wilson, drafted 10th overall in 2022, had two years remaining on his rookie contract, including his fifth-year option in 2026 ($16.8 million guaranteed).

On Tuesday, the Jets agreed to a four-year, $120.4 million with cornerback Sauce Gardner and now have secured two foundational players through 2030, taking a proactive approach seldom seen with past stars in the franchise's history. Gardner and Wilson became the first two former first-round picks under the NFL's current financial system, which went into effect in 2011, to receive extensions in their first year of eligibility (after three years).

The Jets' new regime, headed by coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey, stated from the outset that its goal was to keep the top young players, something past regimes have failed to do.

"I'm hopeful I'm a Jet for life and that we get this thing rolling and that all of our best days are ahead of us," Wilson said in May.

Wilson posted career highs last season in receptions (101), receiving yards (1,104) and touchdowns (seven), but his in-game body language, combined with cryptic comments about his future, created the perception he was disgruntled. There was speculation that he was considering a trade request.

Two things contributed to Wilson's attitude change. It started with the arrival of coach Aaron Glenn, who said he wants to get Wilson the ball "as much as possible." The quarterback change also was a big factor.

It was clear last season that Wilson and Aaron Rodgers didn't see eye to eye, leading to tension in their relationship. Rodgers was released in March. Now, Wilson will be catching passes from Justin Fields, his former Ohio State teammate. Both players have gushed about the reunion.

Wilson, who turns 25 next week, has a chance to rewrite the Jets' record book. He's the first player since George Sauer (1966-1968) to record three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

He's one of only five players in NFL history to surpass 1,000 receiving yards and 80 receptions in each of his first three seasons. The others are Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Michael Thomas and Odell Beckham Jr.

The Jets' lack of quarterback stability makes Wilson's accomplishments even more impressive. Since entering the league, he has caught passes from seven different quarterbacks -- Rodgers (98), Zach Wilson (95), Joe Flacco (27), Mike White (22), Trevor Siemian (19), Tim Boyle (12) and Chris Streveler (three).