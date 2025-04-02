Former Knicks star and NYC native Carmelo Anthony elected to Hall of Fame, sources tell ESPN

Ten-Time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony has been notified that he's been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025, sources tell ESPN's Shams Charania.

Anthony, a six-time ALL-NBA selection, was drafted third overall by the Denver Nuggets in 2003, a draft which featured LeBron James going first overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Dwyane Wade going fifth to the Miami Heat.

Anthony quickly developed into one of the league's premier scorers, averaging 21 points per game over the course of his rookie season. He would go on to average 24.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists over eight seasons and 564 games for the Nuggets, which included a Western Conference Finals loss to the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2008-09 season.

In 2011, Anthony was traded to the New York Knicks as part of a blockbuster three-team deal as the Baltimore, MD native returned to the east coast and quickly became a fan favorite for a Knicks fan base that was clamoring for a superstar. He led the NBA in scoring in 2013, but could not lead the Knicks beyond the second round of the playoffs. 'Melo would average 24.7 points, 7 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 412 games with the Knicks.

After seven seasons with the Knicks, Melo was traded to the Thunder ahead of the 2017 campaign, but spent just one season in Oklahoma City, He then spent parts of the next five seasons with the Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22, his last season in the NBA. He would finish with career averages of 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game over his 19-year career while shooting 44.7% from the floor, 35.5% from three-point land. Anthony finished his career with28,289 points, good for 10th on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

As a collegian, Anthony made his one-and-only season at Syracuse count, leading the Orange to the 2003 NCAA championship and earning Most Outstanding Player honors along the way.

Anthony also starred for the United States in Olympic play, capturing a bronze medal in 2004 followed by three-straight gold medals during the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Games, finishing as the most-decorated American men's Olympic basketball player of all time.