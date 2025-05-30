Tenants rally against apartment management firm in the Bronx, demanding repairs, better conditions

Marcus Solis has more from Riverdale, the Bronx.

Marcus Solis has more from Riverdale, the Bronx.

Marcus Solis has more from Riverdale, the Bronx.

Marcus Solis has more from Riverdale, the Bronx.

RIVERDALE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Disgusting, decrepit and dangerous are just some of the conditions a group of tenants in the Bronx say they are forced to live in, and on Friday, they said they won't take it anymore.

Frustrated tenants of several apartment buildings held a rally outside of the management office of Chestnut Holdings Inc., demanding repairs they say have been an ongoing issue.

The South Bronx tenants have had a years-long battle against, what they say is "neglectful landlordship," citing complaints of filthy conditions, lack of repairs and infestations of rats and roaches.

The New York City Public Advocate's Office has repeatedly ranked Chestnut among the city's worst landlords.

"It is shocking that people can own buildings, collect rent and allow their tenants to live in such a horrible way," said tenant Nilda Caban.

During the planned protest, Cesar Morales, a property manager who works for Chestnut Holdings, which runs over 6,000 apartments in over 130 buildings, paid them a surprise visit.

Morales asked tenants for a list of buildings and repairs, assuring them that the company is making progress and doing the work to get things done.

"We're doing a lot of progress, we're doing a lot of work, people doesn't help, they don't give access sometimes, people from the community and the police, they're not doing anything," Morales said.

The impromptu meeting may have been a surprise, but expectations remain low among tenants.

The Chestnut Tenant Coalition says residents were made certain promises at a previous meeting at the Riverdale office in early April, many of which have yet to be fulfilled.

"Based on prior experiences with them, this is seeming more like lip service," said Osvaldo Valerio of the Banana Kelly Community Improvement Association. "It's not about just making promises its about acting on them."

Residents have submitted a list of demands that management says it will address.

Denali Management released a statement, saying they will "work diligently to address repair requests at all properties that we manage. We look forward to working with our tenants to address all concerns."

Tenants say they will believe it when they see it.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.