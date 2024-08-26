SpaceX's Polaris Dawn mission poised to make history with first civilian spacewalk

Embarking on a new chapter of private space exploration, the Polaris Dawn mission is poised to make history this week by launching four private citizens into ultra-high orbit and attempting the first civilian spacewalk.

Led by billionaire Jared Isaacman and in collaboration with SpaceX, the crew aims to reach as far as 870 miles above Earth, the highest altitude of any human spaceflight mission in more than a half-century since the Apollo program.

The crew of the next SpaceX private astronaut flight called Polaris Dawn - Anna Menon, Sarah Gillis, Scott Poteet, and Jared Isaacman at the Starbase Complex in Boca Chica. Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

SpaceX announced Sunday the Falcon 9 rocket that will carry the Polaris Dawn crew to orbit could launch as early as Tuesday at 3:38 a.m. ET from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Isaacman, the CEO of the payment-processing company Shift4, will be joined by former Air Force pilot Scott "Kidd" Poteet and two SpaceX engineers, Anna Menon and Sarah Gillis.

During the historic mission, which is set to span five days under normal conditions, two of the crew members will exit the spacecraft in the first commercial spacewalk at an altitude of 435 miles above Earth.

During a press briefing last week, Isaacman shared details on the ambitious mission, which will see all four crew members exposed to the vacuum of space due to the absence of an airlock on the SpaceX Dragon capsule.

The spacewalk will also serve as a critical test for SpaceX's new Extravehicular Activity spacesuits, an evolution of the intravehicular activity suit.

This new design includes a heads-up display, helmet camera and enhanced joint mobility. It also features thermal insulation, solar protection and a suspension system that allows you to pressurize the suit, put on a harness and actually go through operations as if you are weightless.

The Dragon spacecraft has undergone significant modifications, including upgrades to the life support systems to supply more oxygen during spacewalks, according to the Polaris Program. Environmental sensing has been improved, and a new nitrogen repressurization system has been installed.

The Polaris Dawn mission will be Isaacman's second journey to space.

In 2021, he funded his first mission to orbit Earth. The project was billed as a childhood cancer fundraiser, garnering $250 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and marked the first all-civilian mission to orbit.

Looking to the future, Isaacman believes the SpaceX vehicles could unlock a new frontier in commercial space travel.

"It could very well be the 737 for human space flight someday," he said of the company's Starship vehicle. "But it'll certainly be the vehicle that will return humans to the moon and then on to Mars and beyond," he added.

ABC News' Ayesha Ali contributed to this report.

