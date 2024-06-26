Woman caught on camera abandoning dog; SPCA needs help identifying her

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- A woman was caught on camera abandoning a dog on the side of a road in Westchester County.

Now, the SPCA is asking for the public's help identifying the woman.

Ring video shows the woman, who was wearing scrubs, park her SUV on Lotus Road in New Rochelle around noon on June 11.

The woman walks around to the passenger side, takes a white Labrador out of the vehicle and puts it on the ground before driving off.

The dog has been adopted by the family whose camera recorded the heartbreaking scene.

If you know the woman seen in the video, call Humane Law Enforcement hotline at 914-941-7797. All calls remain confidential.

