Spirit Airlines passenger calls in fake bomb threat after missing flight: Officials

A Michigan man has been arrested after missing his flight to Los Angeles and calling in a fake bomb threat after being made to book another flight, officials said.

The incident took place last Thursday at approximately 6:25 a.m. at Detroit Metropolitan Airport when an individual, later identified as 23-year-old John Charles Robinson of Monroe, Michigan, "used a cell phone to call into Spirit Airlines and conveyed false information about a bomb threat to Flight 2145 departing from Detroit Metro bound for Los Angeles," according to a statement from United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon, Jr. from the Eastern District of Michigan United States Attorneys Office.

Aerial view of the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Metro Airport

"During the call, Robinson stated in part, I was calling about 2145 because I have information about that flight, and theres gonna be someone who's gonna try to blow up the airport, and theres gonna be someone thats gonna try to blow up that flight, 2145," according to the affidavit. "After giving a description of an individual, he then stated: they're going to be carrying a bomb through the TSA, and they're still threatening to do it, theyre still attempted to do it, they said its not going to be able to be detected. Please don't let that flight board."

The flight was immediately canceled, officials said and the flights passengers and crew were deplaned for safety precautions.

"Bomb sniffing dogs and FBI agents were deployed to sweep the airplane, officials said. "No bomb or explosives were found."

Federal agents investigating the bomb threat soon learned that Robinson was booked on Flight 2145 but missed the flight and was told at the gate that he needed to rebook.

"FBI agents subsequently arrested Robinson when he returned to the airport to depart on another flight bound for Los Angeles," officials said.

After taking Robinson into custody, authorities played back the phone call that was made for him.

"Robinson listened to the above-mentioned recording and confirmed he was the one that made the recorded phone call to Spirit Airlines," officials said. "Robinson also stated that the phone number that called the bomb threat in to Spirit Airlines was his phone number (and had been for approximately 6 years), that the target cellular device was his device, and he gave written consent for a search of his device."

Robinson was subsequently charged with two charges. The first being use of a cellphone to threaten/maliciously convey false information concerning an attempt or alleged attempt to damage/destroy an airplane by means of an explosive and the second being false information and hoaxes.

"No American wants to hear the words bomb and airplane in the same sentence. Making this kind of threat undermines our collective sense of security and wastes valuable law enforcement resources," said U.S. Attorney Gorgon.

"Anyone who threatens to bomb an aircraft and endanger public safety will be swiftly investigated and brought to justice," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. "The alleged bomb threat prompted a coordinated response by our FBI Detroit Joint Terrorism Task Force, in partnership with the Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department and the U.S. Federal Air Marshal Service, leading to the arrest of John Robinson as he attempted to board another flight at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. We remain committed to protecting the public and confronting those who seek to spread fear in our communities."

Robinson appeared in federal court in Detroit on Friday afternoon and was released on a $10,000 bond, according to court documents. His next court appearance will be June 27 for a preliminary examination.

The case against Robinson is being investigated by special agents from the FBI and is currently ongoing.

