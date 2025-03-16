St. John's is No. 2 seed in West Region at 2025 NCAA Tournament

NEW YORK (WABC) -- St. John's University will be the No. 2 seed in the West Region at the NCAA Tournament. They will face Omaha in the round of 64 on Thursday.

The Johnnies took down Creighton in the Big East Championship on Saturday to earn their automatic bid. It was the first Big East title for the Red Storm in 25 years.

Rick Pitino also became the first coach to win a conference championship with five different schools.

The Auburn Tigers, led by SEC player of the year Johni Broome, were chosen as the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA tournament on Sunday, with conference champions Duke (ACC), Houston (Big 12) and Florida (SEC) also tabbed as 1-seeds by the selection committee.

The NCAA selection committee favored Auburn, which won the SEC regular-season title, despite three losses in their last four games as well as a loss to Duke in the lone meeting between the teams.

The SEC made NCAA tournament history with 14 representatives among the 68 teams to make the field. The highest prior mark was the Big East's 11 bids in 2011.

In something of a surprise, both North Carolina (22-13) and Texas (19-15) slid in off the bubble, while Indiana, West Virginia and Boise State did not.

Auburn (28-5) will be the top seed in the South Region and will face the Alabama State-St. Francis winner in Thursday's first round in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Tigers faltered down the stretch, including a 70-65 defeat to Tennessee in the semifinals of the SEC tournament on Saturday.

St. John's made 14 straight shots from the field in the second half to beat Creighton 82-66 on Saturday night for its first Big East Tournament title in 25 years.

The win earned the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament for their first trip since 2019, making the 72-year-old Rick Pitino the first coach to take six schools to the Big Dance.

The others were Boston University, Providence, Kentucky, Louisville and Iona.

"Great win for the city. Great win for our university. You hear it all along that it's New York's team, and it truly is," the Hall of Fame coach said. "As a New Yorker myself, I'm very, very proud that St. John's has gotten to this level."

Pitino, in his second season with the Johnnies, also became the first coach to win the Big East Tournament at two schools. He's won three times in his last four seasons in the league, after guiding Louisville to championships in 2009, 2012 and 2013.

The 68-team bracket starts whittling down on Tuesday with the First Four games, and the main draw kicks off Thursday and Friday, with 32 games at eight sites around the country.

---

Some information from ESPN and the Associated Press

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.