Three stabbed on Newark light rail train; suspect in custody

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A triple stabbing overnight in Newark is under investigation.
New Jersey Transit police were called around 12 a.m. for an incident on a light rail train between Norfolk Street Station and Orange Street Station.
Police arrested a male suspect who remained on board the light rail, which had been brought into Orange Street Station.
Three adults and the suspect were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Newark Light Rail remains in service but is bypassing Orange Street Station.
New Jersey Transit Police are leading the investigation.
