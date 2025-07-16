24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Three stabbed on Newark light rail train; suspect in custody

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Wednesday, July 16, 2025 11:05AM
Man arrested after stabbing three people on Newark light rail
John Del Giorno reports from Newark, New Jersey.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A triple stabbing overnight in Newark is under investigation.

New Jersey Transit police were called around 12 a.m. for an incident on a light rail train between Norfolk Street Station and Orange Street Station.

Police arrested a male suspect who remained on board the light rail, which had been brought into Orange Street Station.

Three adults and the suspect were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Newark Light Rail remains in service but is bypassing Orange Street Station.

New Jersey Transit Police are leading the investigation.

----------


