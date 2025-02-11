Steve Bannon to discuss plea deal in border wall fraud case

Raegan Medgie has the latest from Lower Manhattan.

Raegan Medgie has the latest from Lower Manhattan.

Raegan Medgie has the latest from Lower Manhattan.

Raegan Medgie has the latest from Lower Manhattan.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Steve Bannon, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, is expected back in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday to talk about a potential plea deal in his border wall fraud case.

Bannon was charged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office with money laundering and conspiracy.

Prosecutors say he allegedly deceived donors in 2019 who contributed more than $15 million to a private fundraising drive known as 'We Build the Wall' during Trump's first term.

Bannon previously pleaded not guilty to those charges.

He faced similar charges on the federal level after in 2020 was pardoned by Trump in the final hours of his first term.

Bannon's trial was set to get underway on March 4.

A man walks past a fire-ravaged business after the Eaton Fire swept through Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. AP Photo/Ethan Swope

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.