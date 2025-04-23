From the screen to the stage; 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow' prequel play opens on Broadway

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Broadway just got a little stranger, with 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow' opening Tuesday night at the Marquis Theatre.

Based on the Netflix series 'Stranger Things,' the new play brings the hit show's world and characters to life in an entirely new way.

"There's such a lack of boundary in the theater, which is so different from TV," said writer Kate Trefry. "You're always, like, safe on your couch. And so playing with that lack of boundary in the theater, it's been really exciting."

Though 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow' is a prequel to the Netflix series, audiences do not need to have seen even one episode in order to appreciate the new play.

"You've never seen 'Stranger Things,' you can come see this and just be completely absorbed into it," said Rosie Benton who plays Virginia Creel. "You don't need to know anything."

However, according to Burke Swanson who plays James Hopper Jr., those who are familiar with the series may get some "clues" about "what's gonna happen in this fifth season," before it releases sometime this year, roughly three years after Season 4.

Regardless, 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow' is an experience unlike any other, onstage or on the screen - besides the West End production of "The First Shadow," of course.

"We have illusions that will literally melt your eyeballs," said Louis McCartney who plays Henry Creel. "So please wear sunglasses."

Its cast of 34 is one of the largest on Broadway right now, but that does not change the camaraderie each performer feels with their castmates onstage.

"It is nice to work with people who have your back and make you feel supported," said Gabrielle Nevaeh who plays Patty Newby.

This sense of community extends beyond the fourth wall, too.

As co-director Justin Martin explained, "In the audience, they scream, or they gasp, or whatever, and then they laugh, because there is a collective sense of 'We're in it together.'"

