Stray cat that attacked woman in New Jersey tests positive for rabies

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Health officials say a cat that bit a woman in East Brunswick has tested positive for rabies.

The East Brunswick resident was attacked by a stray cat on their property on May 2.

The animal was picked up by animal control and was taken to a health department lab for testing. On Tuesday, officials confirmed that the cat tested positive for rabies.

Officials say in addition to the one reported human exposure, there were approximately 10 other cats possibly exposed to the rabid cat.

The captured cat is the second rabid animal reported in Middlesex County, but the first in East Brunswick.

Authorities urge anyone who sees wild animals displaying signs of unusual behavior to report it to police.

That behavior could include moving slowly, appearing sick, excessive drooling, acting aggressively, having paralysis or biting at everything if it is excited.

Also make sure to avoid contact with wild animals, immediately report any bites and make sure family pets are up to date on their vaccinations.

"It's very important to have your animal vaccinated, whether it's your dog or your cat, by 12 weeks of age, because there is no cure for rabies...it's life-threatening obviously," said veterinarian Dr. Justin Cutillo at East Brunswick Animal Hospital.

