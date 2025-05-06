Queens residents left in the dark after some street lights removed on a block in Sunnyside Gardens

SUNNYSIDE GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- Residents left in the dark on a block in Sunnyside Gardens, Queens, are wondering when the street lights will be back on.

It's so dark on the impacted block of 44th Street at night, neighbors are worried about what could happen.

"It's dangerous. Someone can get hurt. Someone can get mugged," said Sunnyside Gardens resident Howard Brickman.

"About a year ago, we had a bunch of robberies happening here that the cops had to be stationed, and I'm just afraid that's going to come back," said Sunnyside Gardens resident Ellie Bazazian.

The block started looking like a cave after dark a couple of weeks ago. That's when at least three street lights just disappeared, poles and all, with no notification.

While it was still light out earlier Monday night on the residential tree-lined block just off Skillman Avenue, Eyewitness News saw what was left after the street lights were removed.

"Cars can't see you. People can't see you. It's just in the middle of the dark," said Sunnyside Gardens resident Melanie Brickman.

"It's scary, actually, to be walking your dogs here at night," Bazazian.

While the bases that remained look like stumps, neighbors are stumped as to why they were left in the dark, asking 311 whose bright idea it was.

"We have all the politicians in the world, but if nobody is communicating with anybody, then what sense is it?" Howard Brickman said.

The Department of Transportation only told Eyewitness News that it had to remove them for safety reasons and is working to replace them.

Councilmember Julie Won wrote a letter, urging the DOT to expedite their replacement.

Eyewitness News also asked the DOT to shed some light on how long the process of illumination is supposed to take.

"The sooner the better, please," Melanie Brickman said.

If there is some sort of delay in getting the replacement lights, the residents Eyewitness News spoke with would like the city to at least set up a temporary light fixture. It may not be pretty, but it would give them some peace of mind.

