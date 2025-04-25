Man stabbed on Lower Manhattan subway station platform, suspect on the run

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A man was stabbed on the platform at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall/Chambers Street station Friday morning.
It happened on the southbound 4, 5, 6 platform at 8:41 a.m.
The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The suspect fled the scene.
Police apparently have him on camera putting a knife in his bag.
The attacker is described as a man in his 20s with a black beard and Beats headphones.
