L subway service severely disrupted after person struck by train at Union Square station: MTA

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Subway service on the L train has been severely disrupted after a person was struck by a train in Manhattan Tuesday night.
There is extremely limited L service running between Bedford Avenue and Eighth Avenue, with most Eighth Avenue-bound L trains ending at Bedford or Myrtle avenues, according to the MTA.
In Manhattan, they say L trains will arrive on the Brooklyn-bound track in both directions.
The service disruptions come as officials say emergency teams are responding to someone who was struck by a train at 14 St-Union Sq.
The MTA is recommending the following travel alternatives:
In Manhattan:
In Brooklyn:
You can find the latest updates and information on the MTA's website.
