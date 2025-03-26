24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
L subway service severely disrupted after person struck by train at Union Square station: MTA

WABC logo
Wednesday, March 26, 2025 1:00AM
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Subway service on the L train has been severely disrupted after a person was struck by a train in Manhattan Tuesday night.

There is extremely limited L service running between Bedford Avenue and Eighth Avenue, with most Eighth Avenue-bound L trains ending at Bedford or Myrtle avenues, according to the MTA.

In Manhattan, they say L trains will arrive on the Brooklyn-bound track in both directions.

The service disruptions come as officials say emergency teams are responding to someone who was struck by a train at 14 St-Union Sq.

The MTA is recommending the following travel alternatives:

In Manhattan:

  • Transfer between L and A/C trains at 8 Av/14 St.

  • Transfer between L and J trains at Broadway Junction.

  • Transfer between L and M trains at 14 St/6 Av.

  • Take an M14A-SBS or M14D-SBS bus making nearby stops.

    • In Brooklyn:

  • Transfer between L and A/C trains at Broadway Junction.

  • Transfer between L and M trains at Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs.

  • At Lorimer St, consider taking a G train to connect with the 7/A or C train.

  • Take a B60 bus making nearby stops.

    • You can find the latest updates and information on the MTA's website.

    ----------


