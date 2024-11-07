Subway Therapy returns to let New Yorkers express their thoughts after presidential election

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An art installation on the walls of an underground subway station in Manhattan is encouraging people to share their thoughts on sticky notes.

Deep in the tunnel connecting the 14th Street subway stations on 6th and 7th avenues, busy New Yorkers are taking a moment to share what's on their mind after the election.

"I think these are difficult times and everybody needs a little extra love," said Victoria Prestifilippo.

It's called Subway Therapy and it was created by artist and producer Matthew Chavez.

In anticipation of this week's presidential election, he's been providing straphangers with sticky notes to post whatever it is they're feeling.

Things like "I'm so scared but I love this life more than I fear darkness" or "I am so grateful" or even "stressing over current events and finals."

"What moments like this do is they spike people's anxiety, they spike people's uncertainty, or they spike people's excitement about what the future might be like," Chavez said. "And so I think this is really an opportunity for people to talk about what they're moving through within a certain context."

Subway Therapy actually started after the 2016 election and quickly amassed more than 100,000 sticky notes -- and since then, Chavez has done more than 100 similar pop-ups.

It's all inspiring to subway riders as Chavez takes them down each night in an agreement with the MTA.

"Our mission is to use the practice of listening to bring people together," Chavez said.

The Subway Therapy wall is on exhibit until Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. and there are plans in the works for more exhibits and opportunities to connect.

