Several roads closed as multiple brush fires break out along Sunrise Highway on Long Island

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- There are reports of multiple brush fires along the Sunrise High on Long Island on Saturday afternoon.

Southampton Town Police Department said Sunrise Highway east of exit 62 is closed down due to multiple brush fires.

They said Speonk Riverhead Road is also closed due to the brush fires.

It comes as the National Weather Service put out an alert for the elevated risk of fire spread on Saturday.

The combination of low relative humidity and northwest winds gusting 30 to 35 mph are creating the elevated risk for fire spread across the Tri-State region.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

