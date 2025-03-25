Suffolk County Police help expecting mother deliver baby on Sunrise Highway

Three officers were honored after helping an expecting mother deliver a healthy baby

Three officers were honored after helping an expecting mother deliver a healthy baby

Three officers were honored after helping an expecting mother deliver a healthy baby

Three officers were honored after helping an expecting mother deliver a healthy baby

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- A mother and her new baby girl are spending their first morning together happy and healthy.

That is thanks, in part, to three police officers in Suffolk County.

Officers got a call around 6 p.m. Monday evening about a woman in labor on the side of Sunrise Highway in Shirley. It was all pouring rain at the time.

The officers, including one who recently graduated from the police academy last Friday, helped the 37-year-old deliver her baby girl.

The two are now at a hospital and doing well.