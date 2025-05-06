Suffolk County police officer slashed in overnight incident in Amityville

The officer is expected to recover after being slashed in the leg and chin.

AMITYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- An Amityville police officer is recovering after being slashed while attempting to make an arrest overnight.

It happened on Gibbs Road Tuesday night just after 1 a.m.

Officers responded to a 911 call about two men looking into parked vehicles.

One of the suspects was taken into custody while the other ran away.

The second suspect was later found and allegedly swung a knife at the officer.

He was slashed in the leg and the chin and taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, where he is expected to recover.

Charges against both suspects are pending.

The Suffolk Police Benevolent Association released a statement saying, in part, that officers continue to face "great peril as they work to protect the life and property in Suffolk County."

"This is yet another case of a violent perpetrator attempting to kill a Suffolk County Police Officer and almost succeeding. I commend these Officers for their bravery and quick action," PBA President Lou Civello said in a statement.

----------

