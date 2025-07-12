Driver charged in hit-and-run that killed 2 men in Sunset Park, Brooklyn to be arraigned

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The hit-and-run driver accused of fatally striking two men near a food pantry in Brooklyn is set to be arraigned in court over the weekend.

Juventino Anastacio Florentino, 23, is expected to appear before a judge on Saturday in connection to the deadly hit-and-run in Sunset Park.

The fatal collision happened around 4:30 a.m. on Friday at Third Avenue and 52nd Street.

Upon arrival, officers found the men on the road, and both were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims were later identified as 59-year-old Faqiu Lin and 80-year-old Kex Un Chen.

Surveillance video captured the BMV speeding southbound on Third Avenue before it hit the men, who appeared to not see the vehicle coming. One of the victims could be seen pulling a grocery cart and the other walked with a cane before they were struck.

The car does not appear to brake before hitting the victims and speeding off.

Florentino was arrested later Friday morning at his Staten Island home on a slew of charges, including manslaughter recklessly causing death, criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Police managed to track down the BMV near the suspect's home using video and pieces of the car left at the scene.

City Harvest released the following statement in response to the incident:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of two individuals in Sunset Park this morning. Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones. We understand they may have been on their way to our Mobile Market simply trying to access food like so many New Yorkers in need."

Security video from Friday morning showed a line stretching for blocks outside the food pantry.

"I pass through here almost every morning," said Sunset Park resident Mike Gonzalez. "I pass through there and I see them all lined up and on the other side of the street too. The line is really long. So, they get there early so they can get their stuff early."

It is believed both victims lived near the scene where they were killed.

Chen, in particular, lived a couple of blocks from where he was mowed down. His heartbroken son declined to comment.

Florentino has no prior arrest history.

