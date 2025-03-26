Supreme Court upholds federal regulations on ghost gun kits

The 7-2 decision came from Justice Neil Gorsuch.

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld government regulation of self-assemble firearm kits that produce untraceable weapons known as "ghost guns."

The 7-2 decision came from Justice Neil Gorsuch. Justices Thomas Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented.

"The Gun Control Act embraces, and thus permits ATF to regulate, some weapon parts kits and unfinished frames or receivers, including those we have discussed. Because the court of appeals held otherwise, its judgment is reversed, and the case is remanded for further proceedings consistent with this opinion," Gorsuch wrote.

