Surveillance video shows suspect on moped allegedly yank chain from 5-year-old's neck

BRONX (WABC) -- New surveillance video shows the moment when a chain was snatched off a 5-year-old's neck in the Bronx.

The father of the child is speaking out about the incident.

"Anyone who targets a five-year-old. Jeez, man, what do you thinking? Do you have any values, any morals? I don't think so. I don't think so," the father said.

The victim of the latest mugging was only 5 years old.

It happened on Saturday afternoon in the Fordham section of the Bronx on Marion Avenue.

The father was getting a scooter for his young child so they could play when a thief on a moped drove up to the child and in a split second, yanked the gold necklace off of him.

"You see the footage? My son takes three or four steps forward with the force of being pulled forward. So it definitely was minor scratches and bruises on his neck," the father said.

The family said the 14K gold necklace cost about $1,300.

The pendant represents the most important concept in their Hindu faith.

"The meaning of Ohm is a powerful symbol in Hinduism. it is said in every mantra, every prayer. You let it resonate into your mind and your soul and your body, your breathing, and it it helps in many ways," the child's father said.

It is a life piece given at birth and is always worn.

After the horrible incident, the father removed a similar necklace off his older son, explaining it's not worth the risk.

They also say to help their 5-year-old son overcome his trauma.

"Since Saturday, he's been sleeping with mom and I in bed because he doesn't feel safe. This morning, walking to school, he had to jump maybe five times at every scooter that passed by," his father said.

On paper, the family lost $1,300 but in their hearts, they lost the intangible of no longer feeling safe in their own neighborhood.

