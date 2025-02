Suspect barricaded inside Lower East Side apartment in standoff with police

LOWER EAST SIDE (WABC) -- Police are attempting to arrest a person in a Lower East Side apartment building.

The suspect is refusing to come out of his apartment on Madison Street.

The suspect may have fired a shot at police, but no one was injured.

It is unknown what the suspect is wanted for.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.