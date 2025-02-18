Suspect charged with murder in gruesome killing of two women in Rockland County, police say

Marcus Solis has the latest on the investigation into the double homicide in Spring Valley.

Marcus Solis has the latest on the investigation into the double homicide in Spring Valley.

Marcus Solis has the latest on the investigation into the double homicide in Spring Valley.

Marcus Solis has the latest on the investigation into the double homicide in Spring Valley.

SPRING VALLEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- A police investigation is underway after the killing of two women in Rockland County over the weekend.

Police found the victims suffering from head wounds inside a home in Spring Valley on Saturday.

Police took 19-year-old Alan Abad, who identifies as Alina Abad into custody.

Spring Valley Police said on Saturday Abad beat two women to death.

Police were called to the apartment complex on Gesner Road for a welfare check where they found Evelyn Aguilar and Anabelly Aguilar with significant head injuries.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to Westchester Medical Center where she later died, police said.

A GoFundMe has been launched by the family who described the victims as two beautiful angels.

Neighbors say the two women were sisters and longtime residents of the complex. They said the women were also aunts of the suspect.

Police have only confirmed all parties were known to each other.

According to the criminal complaint, in order to stop Evelyn Aguilar from calling the police, Abad struck the victim several times in the head and body, causing her death, then did the same to Anabelly, also to stop her from calling the police.

Law enforcement is also reviewing a series of videos posted to TikTok on the day of the killing, recorded in the immediate area of Spring Valley under the user account with the same name.

Abad, who lives in Westwood, New Jersey was arrested on Sunday and charged with first-degree murder, police said.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.