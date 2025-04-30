Suspect in critical condition after being shot by officer in Brooklyn, police sources say

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A suspect was injured in a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn on Tuesday night, police said.

Police said officers were involved in a shooting at Belt Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The officers are OK, according to police.

Police sources said the suspect is in critical condition.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

