Tamron Hall kicks off newest season of 'The Tamron Hall Show'

NEW YORK -- Tamron Hall is a force of nature and she kicked off the newest season of her show Tuesday with a new theme song, a new audience, and new year of entertaining her fans.

This is the sixth season of her talk show. Along the way, the show has won two Emmys and several nominations.

In the highly competitive genre of daily talk shows, she has outlasted many others -- so what is her key to success?

"You know what? It's the same reason we've been friends for almost 20 years. It's about connection. It's about being curious about people. It's about talking to people and building relationships," Hall said.

And this season, her theme is all about nurturing each other.

Tamron has learned a lot about nurturing. Her only son is now in preschool and is the reason she has a new perspective on life.

"He's really shown me the best of this journey is when you can show someone so impressionable the joys, right?" she said. "We know life is tough, we know the challenges, we know the unfairness of it all - but there are so many good things out of it and as a parent, I get to show him that."

Tamron is planning a big month ahead. Look for lots of exclusive and big names including Dolly Parton, gospel legend Kirk Franklin and the son of Sean Combs, Quincy Brown.

"Tamron Hall Show" airs weekdays on this station.

