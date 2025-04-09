Tax return filing tips for parents

Tax Day is less than a week away but it is not too late to maximize your refund and savings. This is especially true for parents as every single dollar matters.

However, many parents often leave money on the table because people do not always know what they are entitled to.

ABC parenting expert Bethany Braun-Silva joined Mornings at 10 to share a few tips for moms and dads to take advantage of this tax cycle.

For people that have never filed taxes while having a child, you will want to ensure you're receiving a child tax credit. Parents can receive up to $2,000 per child if they are under the age of 17.

"$1,700 of that is refundable even if you owe no taxes," Braun-Silva said. "IRS.gov reported that the earned income tax credit is one of those credits that is actually left on the table. A family of three can earn up to $7,830."

For families with older children, there are also some breaks to take advantage of. Braun-Silva says the Dependent Care FSA is great way to earn more cash in your tax refund.

"You can contribute up to $5,000 per year for things like after school care, pre-school," she said. "It's important to note that this is qualified for day camps. No sleepaway camps but this is a really, really important credit."

Parents with children in college can also get credit on their tax refunds. Through the American Opportunity Tax Credit, you can earn up to $2,500 per year, per college student.

The Lifetime Learning Credit, which allows up to $2,00 per tax return, is also an option to utilize. Thte Student Loan Interest Deduction allows parents to dedcut up to $2,000 in interest.

Braun-Silva also says parents should immediately open a 529 Savings Account. Up to $35,000 of unused funds can be rolled over into a ROTH IRA in order to set them up for financial success.

"Any of those credits that you get back, you really want to to put them back into that Dependent Care FSA because this is pre-tax dollars that can go toward things that we are already spending money on."

Chantee Lans reports from Medford.

