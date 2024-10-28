Sponsored: Marathon Performance Tips from the Hospital for Special Surgery

Hospital of Special Surgery has a great race performance tip for saving energy on the five bridges you'll cross while running the TCS New York City Marathon.

Marathon Performance Tip: Don't burn out on the bridges

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Hospital for Special Surgery has some great performance tips for running the TCS New York City Marathon.

Tip 1: Running on bridges

One of the best parts of the marathon is the five bridges runners cross while running through the five boroughs.

Running those bridges can also zap a runner's energy.

So how do you avoid burning out on the bridges?

Check out the video above for a great performance tip from the Hospital for Special Surgery.

Tip 2: Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate

As runners, it's important to hydrate well before starting the TCS New York City Marathon.

Watch the video below for more:

Tip 3: Rest and refuel

After completing the TCS New York City Marathon, first-time runners should focus on proper rest and refueling. Watch valuable post-race tips from the Hospital for Special Surgery in the video below:

Tip 4: The Key to Recovery

After the TCS New York City Marathon, it is important to keep the body in motion to help with post-recovery. Watch this tip in the next video:

Sponsored by HSS, the official hospital of the TCS New York City Marathon.

The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon takes place Sunday, November 3, drawing more than 50,000 runners and will be televised in the New York area live on WABC-TV Channel 7 beginning with pre-race coverage at 7:00 a.m.