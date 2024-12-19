Hundreds protest outside Amazon distribution center in Queens amid Teamsters strike

MASPETH, QUEENS (WABC) -- Hundreds protested at Amazon distribution centers in several states including New York where delivery workers are on strike.

These are not Amazon employees, but the Teamsters' Union is supporting them in their protest for better benefits, more money, and job security.

As for delivering items on time, Amazon says not to worry.

On Thursday, chants amid chaos in a clash between Amazon protesters and the NYPD.

"Don't push me. Don't push me. I'm working. I'm at work," Amazon driver Jogsyn Cardenas said.

Amazon truck driver Cardenas says he stopped his truck near the picket line in an intense standoff between workers and the company to unionize its employees.

Cardenas was one of two people arrested and given a ticket for disorderly conduct.

"I was inside the car. I didn't even get out. They just opened the door from me and they grabbed me out of the car," Cardenas said.

Nearly 200 protesters including Amazon workers and supporters picketed outside the Amazon distribution center in Maspeth, Queens.

Organizers say they're part of 10,000 workers nationwide at seven Amazon facilities on strike.

"I see UPS drivers on my route every day. They tell me good morning. We're doing the same job and they're getting paid double as I am. When in reality, Amazon is making more money than UPS." Amazon driver Emmanuel Trinidad said.

The Teamsters Union, which is holding the largest strike so far against Amazon, says the nationwide protest follows the $2 trillion dollar company's repeated refusal to follow the law and bargain with the Amazon workers who organized with Teamsters.

"This is a union building. They should be negotiating in good faith with these workers at the bargaining table. They refuse to," Antonio Rosario of Teamsters Local 804 organizer said.

Rosario, a strike organizer, was the other person arrested.

He says Teamsters agreed to let one Amazon truck out of its warehouse every 2-3 minutes.

"I continued to walk to use my right. They said I was blocking. I was not blocking. I continued to walk and I told them the 2 to 3 minutes are not up and they said they just decided to arrest me," Rosario said.

With just six days until Christmas, Amazon says it didn't expect the labor action to impact operations during the busy holiday shopping season.

"We are out here one person per truck and 250 to 300 and something packages. It's a lot," Amazon driver Tiffany Sanders said.

The National Labor Relations Board, where these complaints are filed, has noted, "NLRB Regional Offices have docketed 331 open or settled unfair labor practice charges filed with the Agency by various parties against Amazon, its subsidiaries, and DSPs as joint employers across 26 states. In addition, 17 charges have been filed against the Teamsters or ALU by either Amazon or individuals."

Mayor Eric Adams said, "We strongly encourage the employer and the workers to come to a fair and reasonable agreement on economic terms like the city has done with over 97% of the workforce,"

