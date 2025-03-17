Teen stabbed in back during dispute outside of school, police say

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- An 18-year-old was stabbed in the back during a dispute near a school on Monday afternoon following school dismissal, police said.

The stabbing happened at 56th and Tenth Avenue on the west side.

Police said the teen was taken to the hospital and one person was taken into custody.

School safety agents were outside during school dismissal and saw the student in distress. They came to his aid, the police said.

