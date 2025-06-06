Teen stabbed, another punched while trying to sell clothes at Brooklyn subway station

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for two suspects after one teenager was stabbed and another was punched in a subway station on Friday morning.

Authorities say the 14 and 16-year-old victims were attempting to sell clothes to two suspects in the mezzanine of the Bushwick Avenue-Aberdeen Street L train station in Bushwick.

A dispute ensued which led to a physical altercation.

The older teenager was stabbed in the stomach and the younger teen was punched in the face.

Medics took both to Brookdale Hospital where they were said to be stable.

The suspects took off with the clothes on a northbound L train.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

