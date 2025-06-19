Teen struck by lightning in Central Park, police say

CENTRAL PARK (WABC) -- A teenage boy was struck by lightning in Central Park on Thursday, according to police.

Police say the boy, approximately 15 years old, was struck just before 3:45 p.m. near the bathrooms inside the park.

Police said the boy was alert and conscious but was taken to Weill Cornell.

It happened in the East Meadow just off Fifth Avenue and East 96th Street.

