Temple Emanu-El celebrates its 180th anniversary

A special Shabbat evening service was held to mark the extraordinary milestone.

A special Shabbat evening service was held to mark the extraordinary milestone.

A special Shabbat evening service was held to mark the extraordinary milestone.

A special Shabbat evening service was held to mark the extraordinary milestone.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Temple Emanu-El celebrated its 180th anniversary with a celebration event on Friday.

For 180 years, Congregation Emanu-El has been a cornerstone of Jewish life in New York City.

From humble beginnings in a second-floor loft on the Lower East Side to a sanctuary on Fifth Avenue, the congregation's journey reflects the strength and spirit of its community.

A special Shabbat evening service was held to mark the extraordinary milestone.

The service featured remarks from Archbishop Timothy M. Dolan and Union for Reform Judaism President Rabbi Rick Jacobs, and Mayor Eric Adams.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.