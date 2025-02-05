Temple student arrested, charged with allegedly impersonating ICE agent in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- A Temple University student has been charged in connection with the alleged impersonation of ICE officers on the North Philadelphia campus.

University police responded to Temple's Johnson & Hardwick Residence Hall in the 2000 block of North Broad Street around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday after a security guard said two male suspects identified themselves as police and ICE agents.

According to the university, two people acted as ICE impersonators while a third individual recorded them.

They were denied access to the residence. It's unclear what their plans were had they gotten inside.

Philadelphia police say 22-year-old Aidan Steigelmann allegedly entered the premises and spoke with the two suspects before all three left together.

The trio was able to leave the area in a Jaguar SUV before police arrived at the scene.

Then, 15 minutes later, Temple police responded to Insomnia Cookies in the 1300 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue after another report of three suspicious males claiming to be police and ICE agents.

Two of those suspects left the area in a light-colored SUV.

Steigelmann was later arrested around 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of North 12th Street. Police also towed the Jaguar SUV.

Temple says Steigelmann is on interim suspension.

"Any student found responsible for this conduct will be subject to disciplinary action under the Student Conduct Code, up to and including expulsion," said university officials in a statement.

On Monday, police released a picture of a male being called a "person of interest" in the case. Officials later said the individual was identified, though he and a third suspect are still being sought.

Police said the men were wearing black shirts with "Police" on the front and "ICE" on the back.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

