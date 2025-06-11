NJ man celebrating first Father's Day after life-changing surgery

SECAUCUS (WABC) -- Jesus Lopez was diagnosed with a rare condition that led to blood clots in his lungs.

He never thought he would survive, let alone have children.

Thanks to a life-changing surgery, the proud dad is celebrating Father's Day for the first time.

"In a second, I realized that I was getting out of breath and I was about to collapse," Lopez said.

An everyday workout routine for Jesus Lopez nearly cost him his life.

"I immediately went to the nearest pharmacy and they directed me to the nearest emergency room," Lopez said.

In 2014, Lopez was diagnosed with Antiphospholipid syndrome, a condition that created blood clots throughout his lungs.

He says the medication that he was on didn't really work, and crushed the Hudson County couple's dream of starting a family.

"I told my wife, we can't have no kids. I felt that I had only a few years left. I couldn't hold a conversation with no one because I didn't have enough oxygen to communicate or talk," Lopez said.

"I told him don't worry and that things can change in the future," his wife said.

After they turned to Temple University for help, doctors say Chronic Thrombo-Embolic Pulmonary Hypertension or CTEPH was causing recurring blood clots.

"We removed blood clots on both sides, on both lungs. As a result, his condition is actually now cured," the doctor said.

The life-changing surgery granted Lopez a chance to have a baby.

"This is my first fathers day with Aaron. A very special day for me, a very special day for the whole entire family. I can't wait for me and him to start running together," Lopez said.

"Temple for me is hope because they made all the effort to give my husband life and the opportunity to have a family," his wife said.

Lopez's Father's Day message is if you feel sick, get help right away so that you can be around for more special occasions.

