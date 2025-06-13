Thousands of fans to flock to New Jersey for FIFA Club World Cup tournament at MetLife

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The winner of the biggest soccer tournament on the planet will be crowned next July at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Until then, there will be a series of other events leading up to the kickoff, including the Club World Cup Tournament that starts this weekend.

On the practice pitch, the team from Portugal, FC Porto, is preparing for its match against the club team from Brazil.

This is FIFA's first club championship, and William Gomes says it's great to have the contest in the Tri-State area.

Speaking in Portuguese, Gomes told Eyewitness News that he loves the weather, and he loves the city.

The team has lots of fans living in Newark's Ironbound section of the city. Many are looking forward to the match on Sunday.

Along Ferry Street, you can find jerseys and flags to show support for Porto and any team you wish.

Soccer is more than a sport here. Local teams are developing all the time. Coaches say their players are excited to see the pros up close and personal.

"It's super important for the younger generation to feel this to keep that love for the game for years to come," said soccer coach Nick Lavradore.

Those going to the game should expect heightened security. The checkpoint is further away from the stadium and takes up parking areas around the arena.

This is going to be similar to what we will see during next year's World Cup. Plus, the field is now covered with natural grass, making conditions perfect for the match this weekend.

It's estimated that over 40,000 fans will be here for the match on Sunday.

"Probably the best players in the world at this point will be participating, a lot of the upcoming young players will also be participating, I think it's a fantastic venue," said Steve Amorim with Ironbound Soccer Club.

The Club World Cup is being called an appetizer to the World Cup but already the stadium is getting prepared for a big crowd that is expected to come on Father's Day.

