Thousands of health care workers in New York area to rally against Medicaid cuts

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thousands of health care workers are set to rally outside New York hospitals against cuts to Medicaid.
Employees at Mount Sinai, Jamaica, New York-Presbyterian hospitals and more are calling on Republicans on Capitol Hill not to pass the president's mega bill which shifts costs to the states.
They say 1.5 million New Yorkers could lose health insurance and that could lead to hospital closures.
The House already passed the measure and is now being considered in the Senate.
Local rally locations include:
Brooklyn:
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, 1 Brookdale Plaza, Brooklyn, NY 11212
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, 374 Stockholm St, Brooklyn, NY 11237
N
- ew York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, 506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215
- Interfaith Medical Center, 1545 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Queens:
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, 8900 Van Wyck Expy, Richmond Hill, NY 11418
Manhattan:
- New York-Presbyterian, 177 Ft. Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032
- The Mount Sinai Hospital, 1468 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10029
Staten Island:
- Richmond University Medical Center, 355 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310
Long Island:
- Peconic Bay Medical Center, 1 Heroes Way, Riverhead, NY 11901
Hudson Valley:
- Columbia Memorial Hospital, 71 Prospect Ave, Hudson, NY 12534
Orange County:
- Garnet Health Medical Center, 707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940
Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.