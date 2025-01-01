Thousands kick off 2025 participating in annual Coney Island Polar Bear plunge

Registration for the event was free, with all the donations going to nonprofits around Coney Island.

Registration for the event was free, with all the donations going to nonprofits around Coney Island.

Registration for the event was free, with all the donations going to nonprofits around Coney Island.

Registration for the event was free, with all the donations going to nonprofits around Coney Island.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Several thousands welcomed 2025 with a nice cold dip as part of the annual Coney Island Polar Bear plunge on Wednesday.

The event, put on by The Alliance for Coney Island and the Coney Island Polar Bear Club, celebrated its 122nd year in existence.

Participant Dawn Clarity told Eyewitness News she's been taking part in the plunge for decades.

"It brings people together," she said. "People have a great time. They can be what they want to be, wear what they want to wear and jump in the water. I would recommend anybody to do this."

Registration for the event was free, with all the donations going to nonprofits around Coney Island.

"Our Polar Bear Plunge has been a beloved tradition for over a century, and there's truly no better way to kick off the New Year," said Cindy Vourderis, Event Organizer, and Marketing, Events and Public Relations Manager for the Alliance for Coney Island. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or taking the plunge for the first time, it's all about having fun and celebrating in true Coney Island style. Every year, we welcome plungers from all over the world to experience our unique New Year's Day spirit, and we can't wait to do it again tomorrow."

To make a donation click here .

ALSO READ | Puppy stuck on frozen NJ lake for hours brought home to safety with help of drone

Sonia Rincon reports on a puppy stuck on a frozen lake and is now safely at home.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.