Tiempo 7/20/25: Assistant curator talks new art exhibition at El Museo del Barrio in East Harlem

Tiempo learns more about a new art exhibition at the El Museo del Barrio museum in East Harlem with assistant curator Zuna Maza.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Tiempo, we catch up with our friends from El Museo del Barrio.

Located in East Harlem, the museum has been around since 1969 and features an extensive, permanent collection of pieces from Latin America and the Caribbean.

But that's just part of the story. El Museo del Barrio also offers bilingual public programs, educational activities and festivals.

Joining us to discuss the museum's latest exhibitions and programming is El Museo del Barrio Assistant Curator Zuna Maza.

Also ahead, we talk to Bobbito Garcia, who does a little bit of everything. Garcia is a DJ, radio host, member of the Rock Steady Crew, New York City street basketball guru and now an author.

Garcia recently wrote a memoir about his life playing hoops on the streets of NYC. We speak with Garcia about his new book and the inspiration behind it.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

