Tiempo 10/6/24: US coin honors Queen of Salsa, Celia Cruz; film explores LI's Salvadorian community

On this edition of Tiempo, learn more about the U.S. coin honoring the Queen of Salsa, the late Celia Cruz. Plus, a new film highlights the Salvadorian community on Long Island.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As Tiempo continues to celebrate Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, the Queen of Salsa, the late Celia Cruz, now has a coin in her honor.

The Cuban icon's face will grace the U.S. quarter with the words "Azucar." We take you to the Bronx where there was a big celebration for the coin's release.

Also on our program, we learn more about a film highlighting the Salvadorian community on Long Island.

"These Days" is a family drama that sheds positive light on Salvadorians in Brentwood. The film has already won several awards, and its producers join us to talk about their work.

But first: The Spanish government has designated a dual-language charter school in New Jersey as an International Spanish Academy, the first Garden State school to receive such an honor.

The recognition for Hola Hoboken Dual Language Charter School occurred last month during a ceremony attended by state, county and local leaders and the consul general of Spain.

The school's founder and a Spanish government official join our program to discuss this monumental recognition.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

