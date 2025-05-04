Tiempo 5/4/25: New book explores Latino histories, communities and cultures in New Jersey

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Tiempo, we take a look at a new book highlighting Latino communities in the Garden State and the inspiration behind the literature.

The book "Latinas/os in New Jersey: Histories, Communities and Cultures" is a compilation of research writings that explore a wide range of topics about New Jersey's Latinos and Latinas, including their migration to the Garden State.

Joining us to discuss is Aldo A. Lauria-Santiago, one of the book's co-editors and a professor in the Department of Latino and Caribbean Studies at Rutgers University.

Meanwhile, immigration enforcement agents took an 18-year-old Latino man from a Bronx apartment, and now he's in El Salvador's most notorious prison. Tiempo has a special report with the man's anguished father, who is still searching for answers.

Also on our program, a group of New Jersey teens spent their spring break in Honduras on a humanitarian mission. On the trip, the group helped construct a community kitchen and center for Hondurans.

We speak to them about the experience and the nonprofit who helped organized the trip.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

